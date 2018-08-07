3 dead, 1 hurt in serious highway crash west of Calgary
A A
Three people have died in a collision on Highway 22 near Highway 22X west of Calgary, EMS said Tuesday.
RCMP said it responded to a call for a serious two-vehicle crash around 3:10 a.m.
EMS also said a 26-year-old woman was airlifted by STARS in serious condition.
511 Alberta reports Highway 22X near the junction of Highway 22 is closed due to a collision.
— More to come
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.