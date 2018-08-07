3 dead, 1 hurt in serious highway crash west of Calgary

Three people have died in a collision on Highway 22 near Highway 22X west of Calgary, EMS said Tuesday.

RCMP said it responded to a call for a serious two-vehicle crash around 3:10 a.m.

EMS also said a 26-year-old woman was airlifted by STARS in serious condition.

511 Alberta reports Highway 22X near the junction of Highway 22 is closed due to a collision.

Hwy22X near jct Hwy22, east of Priddis – CLOSED – due to MVC. Emergency crews on scene. Avoid the area and use an alternate route. (4:59am) #ABRoads — 511 Alberta (@511Alberta) August 7, 2018

