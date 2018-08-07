Canada
August 7, 2018 7:39 am
Updated: August 7, 2018 7:40 am

3 dead, 1 hurt in serious highway crash west of Calgary

RCMP are investigating a serious collision on Highway 22 near Highway 22X west of Calgary Tuesday.

Three people have died in a collision on Highway 22 near Highway 22X west of Calgary, EMS said Tuesday.

RCMP said it responded to a call for a serious two-vehicle crash around 3:10 a.m.

EMS also said a 26-year-old woman was airlifted by STARS in serious condition.

511 Alberta reports Highway 22X near the junction of Highway 22 is closed due to a collision.

— More to come

