Motorcyclist sent to hospital after serious collision in southeast Calgary
A man in his 70s was taken to hospital in critical condition Tuesday after a collision on Stoney Trail, police said.
The motorcyclist was heading westbound on Stoney Trail approaching 52 Street when it collided with another vehicle.
Stoney Trail was closed as of 6:30 p.m., with traffic being diverted into the eastbound lanes.
Collision reconstruction teams were sent to the scene and police said there could be lengthy delays as the investigation continues.
