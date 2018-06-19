Motorcyclist sent to hospital after serious collision in southeast Calgary

A man in his 70s was taken to hospital in critical condition Tuesday after a collision on Stoney Trail, police said.

The motorcyclist was heading westbound on Stoney Trail approaching 52 Street when it collided with another vehicle.

Traffic Advisory Update❗️ Expect serious delays in the S.E., along W/B Stoney Trail as our traffic unit investigat… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…—

Calgary Police (@CalgaryPolice) June 19, 2018

Stoney Trail was closed as of 6:30 p.m., with traffic being diverted into the eastbound lanes.

Collision reconstruction teams were sent to the scene and police said there could be lengthy delays as the investigation continues.