Canada
June 18, 2018 2:39 pm

Motorcyclist seriously injured in Highway 2 collision

By Online Reporter  Global News

Kingston Police say a motorcyclist was seriously injured after a Sunday afternoon collision on Highway 2.

Kingston Police
A motorcycle collision closed a section of Highway 2 on Sunday and left a female motorcyclist in her 30s with serious injuries.

According to police, the collision between a passenger vehicle and a motorcycle occurred at 3:50 p.m. on June 17. The highway was closed for over four hours

The motorcyclist was transported to hospital by ambulance with serious head injuries.

Police say they used the Kingston Police drone to map out the scene of the collision and assist with the on-going investigation.

There are no updates to the motorcyclist’s health. Charges are unknown at this time.

