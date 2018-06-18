Motorcyclist seriously injured in Highway 2 collision

A motorcycle collision closed a section of Highway 2 on Sunday and left a female motorcyclist in her 30s with serious injuries.
READ MORE: Cyclist in life-threatening condition after collision in Quinte West: OPP
According to police, the collision between a passenger vehicle and a motorcycle occurred at 3:50 p.m. on June 17. The highway was closed for over four hours
The motorcyclist was transported to hospital by ambulance with serious head injuries.
Police say they used the Kingston Police drone to map out the scene of the collision and assist with the on-going investigation.
READ MORE: Kingston Police ready with drone
There are no updates to the motorcyclist’s health. Charges are unknown at this time.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.