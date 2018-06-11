Canada
June 11, 2018 10:55 am

Cyclist in life-threatening condition after collision in Quinte West: OPP

A photo from Google Maps shows Old Highway 2 near Quinte West, where OPP say a cyclist was hit by a car. It is still unclear where on the highway the cyclist was allegedly hit.

According to the OPP, a cyclist was left in life-threatening condition after a collision in Quinte West on Friday evening.

Police say the collision happened on June 8 around 9:30 p.m.

An 18-year-old male from Quinte West was transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries after the collision, OPP say.

Police have not released any more details about the condition of the cyclist or the details of the incident.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is revealed.

