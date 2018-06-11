Cyclist in life-threatening condition after collision in Quinte West: OPP
According to the OPP, a cyclist was left in life-threatening condition after a collision in Quinte West on Friday evening.
Police say the collision happened on June 8 around 9:30 p.m.
An 18-year-old male from Quinte West was transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries after the collision, OPP say.
Police have not released any more details about the condition of the cyclist or the details of the incident.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is revealed.
