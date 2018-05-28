One sent to hospital in serious condition after sedan hits group of cyclists on Bath Road

Emergency crews were called west of Amherstview late Sunday afternoon to an accident involving a four-door sedan and a group of cyclists.

Police say one of the bikers had fallen and was resting on the outside of the guardrail between Bath Road and Lake Ontario.

The other three in the group were on the inside of the rail waiting for their partner when a vehicle seemingly lost control, hitting the three cyclists.

The vehicle then swerved across the road into the opposing ditch.

One of the bikers was sent to the hospital with serious injuries. The driver of the vehicle, as well as the other two cyclists, were sent to hospital in stable condition.

OPP officers add there were many witnesses due to the high traffic volume in the area.

Police are still investigating at the scene and expect the road to be closed into the evening. More on this story as it develops.