Cyclist struck by vehicle hospitalized in Saskatoon

Saskatoon police say a 19-year-old cyclist who was struck by a vehicle was hospitalized and is in critical condition.

The collision was reported at the intersection of Arlington Avenue and Taylor Street East around 4:20 p.m. CT on Friday.

Upon arrival, officers located the injured Saskatoon man. He was rushed to hospital by Medavie Health Services West paramedics and is in critical condition.

The collision analyst unit is investigating.