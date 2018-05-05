Canada
Cyclist struck by vehicle hospitalized in Saskatoon

Thomas Piller - Web Producer

A 19-year-old cyclist who was struck by a vehicle is in critical condition at a Saskatoon hospital.

Saskatoon police say a 19-year-old cyclist who was struck by a vehicle was hospitalized and is in critical condition.

The collision was reported at the intersection of Arlington Avenue and Taylor Street East around 4:20 p.m. CT on Friday.

Upon arrival, officers located the injured Saskatoon man. He was rushed to hospital by Medavie Health Services West paramedics and is in critical condition.

The collision analyst unit is investigating.

