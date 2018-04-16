Charges laid after cyclist hit by minivan in Burlington

Charges have been laid after a cyclist was hit by a vehicle in Burlington last month.

Investigators say the cyclist, an 11-year-old girl, was travelling east on Dundas Street on March 17 when she was hit from behind by an eastbound minivan.

Halton Regional Police say the driver of the van, Dominique Denver, 40, of Oakville, has been charged was careless driving.

The cyclist remains in serious but stable condition.