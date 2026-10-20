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Canada

Alberta referendum vote to remain is ‘great result for Canada,’ Carney says

By Uday Rana Global News
Posted October 20, 2026 10:22 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Alberta referendum results show decisive support for staying in Canada'
Alberta referendum results show decisive support for staying in Canada
WATCH ABOVE: Alberta referendum results show decisive support for staying in Canada
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Albertans voting decisively not to pursue separation was a “great result for Canada,” Prime Minister Mark Carney said on Tuesday.

Carney said he was “thrilled that Albertans have chosen unity.”

“They’ve chosen to build together. They’ve chosen to continue to take care of each other, to move forward together with purpose,” Carney said.

He spoke with Alberta Premier Danielle Smith on the phone on Tuesday morning, Carney said.

The “first focus” of the call was the fire at Canadian Forces Base Wainwright and the supports that both governments can provide for the victims and families affected by the fire.

“Then we turn to the referendum and moving forward in the spirit of cooperative federalism, including on issues of immigration, other common priorities of the federal government, the provinces,” Carney said.

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The nation’s focus must now be on questions of affordability, safety and immigration, Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre said on Tuesday.

“Albertans have decisively voted for a stronger Alberta within a united Canada. The promise of Canada is worth fighting for,” Poilievre, MP for the Alberta riding of Battle River-Crowfoot, said in a statement.

Click to play video: 'Alberta referendum: Separatist leader Jeff Rath says province will never be independent as long as ‘avowed federalist’ Danielle Smith is UCP leader'
Alberta referendum: Separatist leader Jeff Rath says province will never be independent as long as ‘avowed federalist’ Danielle Smith is UCP leader

Elections Alberta began releasing the results of the province’s referendum on the topic late Monday night, with around 76 per cent of Albertans voting to remain part of Canada.

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The separatism question asked voters if Alberta should remain in Canada or if the provincial government should begin the legal process of holding a future binding referendum on whether or not Alberta should separate from Canada.

–With files from Global’s Karen Bartko

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