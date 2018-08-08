Alberta Highway Crash
August 8, 2018 5:38 pm
Updated: August 8, 2018 5:48 pm

Multiple patients taken to hospital from multi-vehicle crash on southern Alberta highway

Heide Pearson By Online Journalist  Global News

Alberta ambulance EMS file photo

Erika Tucker / Global News
A A

Several patients were taken to hospital from a highway crash near the southern Alberta town of Beiseker on Wednesday afternoon.

EMS said paramedics were called to the scene, near the intersection of Highway 806 and Range Road 225, at around 2:30 p.m.

STARS Air Ambulance was also called to the scene.

READ MORE: 6 people killed in crash south of Jasper

A witness told Global News at least three vehicles were involved in the crash. Police have not yet said how many people or vehicles were involved.

Motorists were asked to avoid the area as of 3:30 p.m.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Alberta Highway Crash
Highway crash near Beiseker
Highway crash southern Alberta
Multiple vehicle highway crash
Southern Alberta highway crash

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News