Multiple patients taken to hospital from multi-vehicle crash on southern Alberta highway

Several patients were taken to hospital from a highway crash near the southern Alberta town of Beiseker on Wednesday afternoon.

EMS said paramedics were called to the scene, near the intersection of Highway 806 and Range Road 225, at around 2:30 p.m.

STARS Air Ambulance was also called to the scene.

A witness told Global News at least three vehicles were involved in the crash. Police have not yet said how many people or vehicles were involved.

Motorists were asked to avoid the area as of 3:30 p.m.