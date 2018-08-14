2-vehicle crash north of Edmonton kills man and woman

The RCMP are investigating a deadly crash involving an SUV and a car north of Edmonton on Monday night.

Officers were called to the intersection of Highway 37 and Highway 44 at about 8 p.m., Morinville RCMP said in a news release.

“A westbound SUV had struck a southbound sedan in the intersection,” police said. “Both occupants of the SUV were not injured.

“Unfortunately, both occupants of the sedan — an adult male and adult female — were pronounced dead on scene.”

Police said a collision reconstructionist was called to the scene to investigate.

As of 10 p.m., westbound Highway 37 at Highway 44 was “impassable and will remain so for several hours,” the RCMP said.

“Traffic is able to proceed with caution both north and southbound through the intersection.”

Police said they would provide an update when traffic returns to normal.

They did not say what led to the crash.