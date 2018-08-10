Serious crash closes southern Alberta highway

RCMP are asking drivers to avoid a southern Alberta highway Friday morning as they investigate a serious two-vehicle collision.

One person was airlifted to hospital with serious injuries after the crash on Highway 36 between township roads 102 and 104.

Police said the crash happened at around 6:40 a.m. on the highway north of Taber, Alta.

The section of Highway 36 will be closed for several hours, police said at around 8:30 a.m. Drivers are being rerouted around the collision site.

Police said the crash involved a northbound SUV and a southbound SUV, each carrying one person. The condition of the other driver is not known.

The collision is currently under investigation.