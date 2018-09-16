Calgary Crash
September 16, 2018 4:24 pm
Updated: September 16, 2018 4:25 pm

2 people taken to hospital after serious Stoney Trail crash

By Online Journalist  Global News

Police said the collision happened just after 3 a.m. on Sunday when an eastbound car rolled over on Stoney Trail near Deerfoot Trail. 

Two people were sent to hospital after an early morning crash in Calgary’s north end.

Police said the collision happened just after 3 a.m. on Sunday when an eastbound car rolled over on Stoney Trail near Deerfoot Trail.

Officers said two men were taken to hospital: one in stable condition and another in his 20s who was in critical, life-threatening condition after being ejected from the vehicle.

Investigators closed the eastbound Stoney Trail ramp onto Deerfoot Trail for several hours Sunday morning.

