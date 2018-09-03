Motorcyclist killed in Castrol Raceway crash

A motorcycle racer died after being involved in a collision at Castrol Raceway on Sunday.

AHS said the man was assessed at the track before being transported to hospital in critical, life-threatening condition.

Leduc RCMP said the motorcyclist has died.

AHS said EMS was called to the track at around 12:40 p.m. on Sunday.

The identity of the victim hasn’t been released.

Police said they’re continuing to investigate the fatal collision and an autopsy will be performed.

Castrol Raceway is located near the Edmonton International Airport.