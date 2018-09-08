Woman dies in single vehicle crash southwest of Red Deer

A 36-year-old woman is dead after a single vehicle collision southwest of Red Deer on Saturday.

Around 2 p.m., Sundre RCMP and Emergency Services responded to a collision on Highway 587 and Range Road 43, where police said a westbound vehicle lost control and veered off the road.

RCMP said the lone occupant was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene. The preliminary investigation suggested that she was not wearing a seatbelt.

Victim Services is notifying the next of kin and emergency crews remain on scene as the investigation continues.

Police said the highway is passable but drivers should expect delays until around 8 p.m.