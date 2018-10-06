alcohol crash
October 6, 2018 4:39 pm

Alcohol, speed potentially factors in early morning Calgary crash: police

By Online Journalist  Global News

A driver was left with minor injuries after an early morning single-vehicle crash in northeast Calgary, police said.

Officers responded to reports of a rollover collision at 16 Avenue and Barlow Trail N.E. around 1:15 a.m.

A woman was the lone occupant of the vehicle and was pulled out of it by firefighters. Police said she was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Police believe alcohol and speed were factors in the crash.

The collision is still under investigation and charges are pending, police said.

