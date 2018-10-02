Serious crash east of Airdrie sends 1 to hospital

One person was sent to hospital after a serious collision between a semi-trailer and a Jeep amid snowfall warnings Tuesday afternoon.

RCMP said the crash happened east of Airdrie on Secondary Highway 567, between range roads 285 and 284, at around 1:40 p.m.

EMS said one person was taken to hospital in serious, potentially life-threatening condition.

As of 4 p.m., investigators remained on scene and said the intersection was temporarily blocked.

RCMP asked people to avoid travel in and around the Airdrie area due to “very poor” driving conditions.