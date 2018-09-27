Traffic
September 27, 2018 12:30 am
Highway 22 rollover near Bragg Creek leaves 1 dead, another in hospital

One person is dead after a single-vehicle rollover on Highway 22 on Wednesday night.

One person is dead after a single-vehicle rollover on Highway 22 between Bragg Creek and Redwood Meadows on Wednesday night, RCMP said.

Police and EMS confirmed that one person died on scene and another was taken to hospital in stable condition.

As of 10:30 p.m., Tsuu T’ina police and RCMP were on scene.

Authorities said Highway 22 remains open.

