August 29, 2018 6:54 am

1 person dead, 2 others critically injured in Low Level Bridge collision

By Online Journalist  Global News

One person was killed and two others critically injured when their vehicle crashed and rolled on the Low Level Bridge in Edmonton's river valley Wednesday morning. August 29, 2018. 

Global News
One person was killed and two others critically injured when their vehicle crashed on the Low Level Bridge in Edmonton’s river valley Wednesday morning.

The crash happened at around 2:30 a.m., when a car hit a guard rail and rolled over. Pieces of the vehicle could be seen strewn along the narrow, 118-year-old bridge.

Police said one person, believed to be a man, was killed. Two other people in the car were taken to hospital in life-threatening condition.

Police said as of 3:30 a.m., the bridge would be shut down for several hours in both directions to all traffic, including pedestrians and cyclists, while the major collision section investigates.

The cause of the crash is not yet known.

— More to come…

