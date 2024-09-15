2 people dead, 7 injured after vehicle crashes on eastern Alberta road: RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

A crash on a road in eastern Alberta early Sunday has left two people dead while seven others are injured, according to police.

In a news release, Coronation RCMP said officers were called to a single-vehicle crash on Township Road 353 at 1:06 a.m. They said the vehicle involved was a truck.

Police did not reveal the severity of the injuries sustained, but said seven people were dealing with “various injuries.” Police said all seven injured people are teenagers.

The RCMP said investigators suspect alcohol may have played a role in the crash.

“The investigation is still ongoing and an update is expected at a later date,” police said. “Coronation RCMP would like to give our sincere condolences to the families, friends and loved ones of these individuals.

“This is a profound loss of life for the family, and the community as a whole.”

