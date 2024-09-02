2 people dead, others injured after Alberta crash involving semi-truck, motorcycles: RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

Two people are dead and at least six others were injured after police say a semi-truck crossed the centre line of a highway and collided with a group of motorcycles in northern Alberta.

RCMP say members from the detachment in Faust, Alta., responded to a report of the crash on Highway 2 — about 250 kilometres northwest of Edmonton — shortly before noon on Saturday.

They say an off-duty RCMP officer was already on-scene helping the injured as other emergency services arrived.

Police say two of the motorcycle riders — a 38-year-old resident of DriftPile First Nation, and a 33-year-old from Edmonton — were killed.

At least six additional riders with various injuries were taken to hospital.

Police say their Initial investigation indicates the motorcycles were travelling in one large group when an oncoming semi truck crossed over the center line and struck the riders.

They say the investigation is continuing, but alcohol impairment is not believed to be a factor.