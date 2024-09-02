Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

2 people dead, others injured after Alberta crash involving semi-truck, motorcycles: RCMP

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 2, 2024 9:34 am
1 min read
File photo of an RCMP cruiser. View image in full screen
File photo of an RCMP cruiser. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Two people are dead and at least six others were injured after police say a semi-truck crossed the centre line of a highway and collided with a group of motorcycles in northern Alberta.

RCMP say members from the detachment in Faust, Alta., responded to a report of the crash on Highway 2 — about 250 kilometres northwest of Edmonton — shortly before noon on Saturday.

They say an off-duty RCMP officer was already on-scene helping the injured as other emergency services arrived.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Police say two of the motorcycle riders — a 38-year-old resident of DriftPile First Nation, and a 33-year-old from Edmonton — were killed.

At least six additional riders with various injuries were taken to hospital.

Police say their Initial investigation indicates the motorcycles were travelling in one large group when an oncoming semi truck crossed over the center line and struck the riders.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

They say the investigation is continuing, but alcohol impairment is not believed to be a factor.

Click to play video: 'Police believe motorcycle crashes increasing with longer seasons'
Police believe motorcycle crashes increasing with longer seasons
© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices