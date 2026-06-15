Girl, 4, killed in collision after running into traffic in north Edmonton

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A little girl ran into traffic and died Sunday evening in northeast Edmonton.

The Edmonton Police Service said the crash happened around 5:15 p.m. in the McConachie area.

A four-year-old girl was walking through a parking lot with her mom near 66 Street and 170 Avenue, when the child broke free from her mother and ran away.

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The girl ran onto 66 Street, which is a 60 km/h collector route to Anthony Henday Drive, and was struck by a Jeep.

Police said bystanders immediately began lifesaving measures. EMS rushed the girl to the Stollery Children’s Hospital where she died.

The 23-year-old woman driving the Jeep remained on scene.

The Edmonton police major collision investigations section is investigating but said speed and impairment are not factors in the crash.

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EPS crime and trauma-informed support services are being offered to everyone involved in the tragic collision.