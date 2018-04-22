Teen airlifted to Calgary hospital after ATV rollover near Linden

A 14-year-old girl was airlifted by STARS Air Ambulance to a Calgary hospital after an ATV rollover southwest of Linden, Alta., Sunday.

In a news release, Beiseker RCMP said they were called to Township 302 near Range Road 260 at 4:15 pm, after three children were riding on an ATV that lost control and rolled over.

The 14-year-old girl driving the quad suffered serious injuries and was airlifted to hospital.

The two other children suffered minor injuries.

RCMP said the children were not wearing helmets at the time and the investigation is ongoing.