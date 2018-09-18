2 people seriously injured in head-on crash near Airdrie

Two drivers are seriously injured after a two-vehicle, head-on collision on Highway 2A south of Crossfield on Tuesday evening, RCMP said.

The drivers, both in their 20s and the sole occupants of the vehicles, were taken to Calgary-area hospitals by EMS.

Calgary EMS said a man was in critical life-threatening condition and a woman was in stable, non-life-threatening condition.

RCMP said traffic is diverted around the collision scene via Range Road 11 until the investigation is done.

They asked drivers to avoid the area and use alternative routes.