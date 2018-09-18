Traffic
September 18, 2018 9:42 pm

2 people seriously injured in head-on crash near Airdrie

By Online Journalist  Global News

Two drivers are seriously injured after a two-vehicle, head-on collision on Highway 2A south of Crossfield on Tuesday evening, RCMP said.

File/Global News
A A

Two drivers are seriously injured after a two-vehicle, head-on collision on Highway 2A south of Crossfield on Tuesday evening, RCMP said.

The drivers, both in their 20s and the sole occupants of the vehicles, were taken to Calgary-area hospitals by EMS.

Calgary EMS said a man was in critical life-threatening condition and a woman was in stable, non-life-threatening condition.

RCMP said traffic is diverted around the collision scene via Range Road 11 until the investigation is done.

They asked drivers to avoid the area and use alternative routes.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
2 injured airdrie crash
2-vehicle crash airdrie
2-vehicle crash crossfield
2-vehicle head-on crash airdrie
airdrie head-on collision
airdrie head-on crash
Airdrie RCMP
Highway 2A
Highway 2A crash

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News