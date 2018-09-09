Airdrie RCMP seek thieves responsible for stealing $1,000 worth of perfume

RCMP are asking for the public’s help in identifying four people involved in stealing more than $1,000 worth of perfume at the end of August.

On Aug. 29, three men and one woman went into the Shoppers Drug Mart on Coopers Drive S.W. in Airdrie, where police said the men distracted staff while the woman filled a bag with fragrances. RCMP said they left the store after “a few short minutes.”

The female has long light brown hair and was wearing a black Crooks & Castles long-sleeved shirt, black pants and flip flop sandals, and was also carrying a reusable cloth “PC” shopping bag.

The males were wearing denim jeans, black shirts and black caps. One was wearing a grey hoodie and another had a black hoodie.

Those with information about the theft are asked to contact Airdrie RCMP at 403-945-7200 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.