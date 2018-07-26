Police need help finding Calgary man wanted for kidnapping, domestic offences

Police are asking for the public’s help with locating a Calgary man wanted on domestic offence warrants.

On Wednesday, the Calgary Police Service (CPS) said they are looking for Christopher Andrew Munro, 27, who is charged with two counts of kidnapping, two counts of uttering threats and one count each of intimidation, robbery, motor vehicle theft and theft under $5,000. He is also wanted on warrants for other unrelated charges.

CPS said Munro is 5’10” with a slim build, green eyes and brown hair that may also be dyed blond.

He was last seen driving a grey 2006 Ford Focus.

Munro is wanted in connection with incidents that happened at a Riverbend residence on Monday at around 6 a.m.

Police believe a man assaulted a woman he was in a relationship with, robbed her and then forced her and her roommate into a vehicle belonging to someone else in the residence before driving away.

They allege the man drove the woman and her roommate to the Lincoln Park community before orderering them out of the vehicle and driving away.

The woman sustained minor injuries but her roommate was not hurt.

Police ask anyone with information on Munro’s whereabouts to call their non-emergency line at 403-266-1234.

Tips can also be left anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or www.calgarycrimestoppers.org.