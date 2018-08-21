Alberta musician pleads for return of stolen guitar belonging to late mother

An Alberta musician is making an emotional plea to get back a valuable family heirloom.

Jordan Baptie’s prized keyboard and guitar were stolen from her car last week, when the vehicle was parked outside a friend’s house in Calgary.

The keyboard was recovered in a back alley a couple days later, but the acoustic Morris guitar — which belonged to her late mother — was not.

Calgary police are investigating the theft. Baptie wants people to keep an eye out for the instrument at pawn shops and on Kijiji.

“I know it’s just a guitar to a lot of people but it’s definitely more than that to me and my family, so I really want that guitar back,” Baptie said.

“It would definitely mean a lot to me. It’s one of the last things that I feel like I have of my mom.”

Music has always been a big part of Baptie’s life.

The 23-year-old grew up northwest of Lethbridge in Claresholm, Alta., travelling around the southern part of the province to play gigs.

It’s something she was born into. Her mom, Lucy, was a music teacher.

“Mom and I would be singing together all the time, in the car, in the house,” Baptie said.

“Music was kind of one of our connections.”

Lucy died of breast cancer nine years ago.

Baptie wrote a song called “She’s Still Watching Over Me” in her mother’s memory on the guitar she gave her.

The musician hopes she’ll be able to strum those strings once again.