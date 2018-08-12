Alberta woman pleads for safe return of stolen dogs

RCMP need help finding a truck that was stolen on Sunday morning — with two dogs in the back.

At 6:30 a.m., Marlene Benn’s bronze Ford F-350 truck with licence plate GR8LABS was taken from outside a bed and breakfast in Irricana, Alta.

Her two black Labrador Retrievers were in crates in the back.

“I came out and my truck was gone, nowhere to be seen,” Benn said.

“My hands went up to my head and all I could say was, ‘Oh my God,’ ” she said after watching security video of the incident.

Benn said her dogs are like family and she would do anything to get them back.

“It’s your absolute worst nightmare,” she said.

“They mean the world to me,” Benn added. “They mean everything to me. They’re not only fabulous pets, but they’re also my hobby. I do competitive training with them so, they’re everything. They’re my life.”

One dog is named Herby and is almost 13 years old.

“He’s a little disabled,” Benn said. “He needs to go up and down a ramp and he needs his sling to help him get up and down. So he needs special care.”

Benn’s other dog is six-year-old Emey-Lou — an active and athletic pooch with a kind personality.

“I don’t care anything about the truck, just to find the dogs,” she said. “I appreciate every bit of help that we can get.”

If you have information about this incident, submit a tip online, contact Beiseker RCMP at 403-947-3420 or call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.