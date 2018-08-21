Calgary man wanted on 43 warrants, including sexual assault

The Calgary Police Service is asking for the public’s help to find a man wanted on warrants connected to several serious domestic incidents.

Philip Prince Afolabi, 27, of Calgary, is wanted on 43 outstanding warrants, which include:

sexual assault

assault with a weapon

assault causing bodily harm

overcoming resistance by choking

criminal harassment

possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose

possession of a controlled substance

multiple breaches of court orders and an emergency protection order

Police said incidents happened in the spring and Afolabi was released on bail while he awaited trial. He has since disappeared and investigators from the Domestic Conflict Unit are trying to find him.

Because the charges are domestic, police said they won’t release more information about the alleged offences to protect the privacy of the victim.

Police said Afolabi is 5 feet 9 inches tall with a slim build, brown eyes and black hair.

Anyone with information on Afolabi’s whereabouts is asked to contact police at 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.