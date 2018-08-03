Calgary police officer faces domestic assault, theft, fraud charges in off-duty incident

A veteran Calgary Police Service officer is facing domestic assault, theft, fraud and other charges in relation to offences allegedly committed while he was off-duty in Airdrie.

The CPS said in a Friday news release that “the RCMP became involved in an investigation following a number of incidents throughout the month, some of which were connected to a domestic relationship.”

The officer, who has 11 years of service, is charged with theft under $5,000, fraud under $5,000, uttering a forged document, assault and other offences.

“At the time of the alleged offences, the officer was on leave on an unrelated matter,” CPS said.

The officer’s name and rank were not released. Calgary police said the name is not being released to protect the identity of the alleged victim.

The officer remains on “unrelated paid leave.”

The CPS said his status would be reviewed over the next 30 days.

— With files from Global News