Calgary police officer charged with domestic assault in off-duty incident

A Calgary police officer has been charged in connection with an alleged domestic incident that occurred while he was off-duty last week.

On May 28, police responded to a call to a home in southeast Calgary for a complaint of a “domestic incident,” a news release said Monday.

“A subsequent investigation by the CPS Domestic Conflict Unit has resulted in the member being charged with one count of assault,” police said.

Police said the names of the people involved, including the victim and the accused officer, will not be released for privacy reasons.

“The member has been with the service for 20 years and was previously on an unrelated leave of absence since the beginning of the year,” police said. “He remains on leave.”

Police add they are releasing details about the incident “in the interests of public transparency.”

“As is the case anytime charges are laid against a member of the public, the officer is afforded the right to a fair trial and is being offered the appropriate supports from the service throughout the court process,” the release said.