3 suspicious deaths in Calgary’s Hidden Valley community, homicide unit investigating

Calgary police are investigating multiple suspicious deaths in the northwest community of Hidden Valley, according to police.

Officers were called to the 2000 block of Applevillage Court S.E. at about 11 a.m. on Tuesday where they found a woman dead.

During a check on welfare at a home in the 10100 block of Hidden Valley Drive N.W., officers found another man and woman dead.

Police believe the incidents are related and not random.

The medical examiner is attending to both scenes and the homicide unit is investigating all three deaths.

One person is in custody, police said. They added they aren’t looking for any other suspects.