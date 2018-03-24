Airdrie RCMP make arrest after pursuing stolen semi

A man is in custody after a vehicle pursuit involving a stolen semi and multiple Alberta RCMP detachments Friday night.

The semi was stolen in Red Deer and had smashed into parked vehicles, according to authorities. Police attempted to stop it with a spike belt, but the vehicle continued southbound down Highway 2, even with damaged tires.

Airdrie RCMP became aware of the vehicle at around 9:45 p.m. The semi eventually turned into Airdrie and continued to drive, even though it’s front tire was completely destroyed.

Eventually, the RCMP Emergency Response Team, HAWCS helicopter and the Calgary Police Service TAC team were able to stop the vehicle on 40 Avenue in Airdrie. There were no injuries.

Police are still investigating the incident and are asking anyone with more information to contact Airdrie RCMP.