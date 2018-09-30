Traffic
Man dead after single-vehicle crash on Stoney Trail: police, EMS

By Online Journalist

A man is dead after a single-vehicle collision on Stoney Trail on Sunday, police and EMS confirmed.

Calgary police responded to a crash just after 11 a.m. on Stoney Trail near 114 Avenue S.E.

EMS said a man died, but that no other people were involved or inside the car at the time.

Calgary police said the vehicle the man was driving hit a pole.

Police are investigating and said northbound Stoney Trail has been shut down between 22X and 114 Avenue S.E.

 

