Man dead after single-vehicle crash on Stoney Trail: police, EMS
A man is dead after a single-vehicle collision on Stoney Trail on Sunday, police and EMS confirmed.
Calgary police responded to a crash just after 11 a.m. on Stoney Trail near 114 Avenue S.E.
EMS said a man died, but that no other people were involved or inside the car at the time.
Calgary police said the vehicle the man was driving hit a pole.
Police are investigating and said northbound Stoney Trail has been shut down between 22X and 114 Avenue S.E.
