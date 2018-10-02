Snowy blast blankets Calgary making for white-knuckle commute

Calgarians woke up to a city covered in a thick blanket of snow as a winter-like weather system blew its way through the region Tuesday morning.

Environment Canada updated its snowfall warning at 4:18 a.m. MT as the snow moved through.

“General snowfall amounts of 10 to 20 cm are expected however amounts of up to 35 cm are possible in the Mountains and under the more intense snowbands,” the national agency said.

People on Twitter were quick to share photos of the winter wonderland.

Calgary police warned motorists to drive with caution.

Please drive with extreme caution this morning. Large amounts of snow have accumulated on the roads. This has caused roads to be in very poor condition. Take your time on the roads and plan accordingly. — Calgary Police (@CalgaryPolice) October 2, 2018

–More to come