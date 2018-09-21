Snowfall warning for Banff National Park area

Environment Canada issued a snowfall warning for the Banff National Park region Friday morning, where about 10 to 15 centimetres of snow is expected.

The warning includes Lake Louise and the Saskatchewan River Crossing. Clearwater County near the Siffleur Wilderness Area is also covered by the weather warning.

“In [the] Banff townsite, rain is expected to transition to snow early Friday evening. Initially, above freezing surfaces combined with wet snow will reduce accumulations,” the warning from the national weather agency said.

Higher terrain near Lake Louise and on Highway 93 will see an additional 10 to 15 centimetres before Saturday morning,” the statement said.

The federal agency posted the notice to its website at 4:32 a.m. MT.

