October 3, 2018 7:55 pm
Updated: October 3, 2018 8:20 pm

Man suffers life-threatening injuries after vehicle crashes into light post in Calgary

By Online Journalist  Global News

One person was taken to hospital after crashing into a light post on Stoney Trail on Tuesday night, police said.

Michael King/Global News
One person was seriously injured after a vehicle crashed into a light post on Stoney Trail in southeast Calgary on Tuesday night, police and EMS said.

Calgary police responded to the single-vehicle collision in slippery conditions at Stoney Trail and 52 Street S.E. after 10:30 p.m.

Officers said the vehicle with two occupants was heading west when it crashed into a light post.

A man in his 30s was pulled from the vehicle by firefighters and taken to the Foothills Medical Centre in serious, potentially life-threatening condition, EMS said.

Police said the westbound lanes of Stoney Trail were shut down for the investigation until about 2:45 a.m.

