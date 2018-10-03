Man suffers life-threatening injuries after vehicle crashes into light post in Calgary
One person was seriously injured after a vehicle crashed into a light post on Stoney Trail in southeast Calgary on Tuesday night, police and EMS said.
Calgary police responded to the single-vehicle collision in slippery conditions at Stoney Trail and 52 Street S.E. after 10:30 p.m.
Officers said the vehicle with two occupants was heading west when it crashed into a light post.
A man in his 30s was pulled from the vehicle by firefighters and taken to the Foothills Medical Centre in serious, potentially life-threatening condition, EMS said.
Police said the westbound lanes of Stoney Trail were shut down for the investigation until about 2:45 a.m.
