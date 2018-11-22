Traffic
November 22, 2018 7:17 pm

Woman taken to hospital after pedestrian-vehicle collision in southwest Calgary

Heide Pearson By Online Journalist  Global News

Calgary police investigate a pedestrian-vehicle collision in southwest Calgary on Thursday, Nov. 22.

Blake Lough/Global News
A woman was taken to hospital after being struck by a vehicle in southwest Calgary on Thursday afternoon.

Police were called to the intersection of 37 Street and Bow Trail just after 3:30 p.m. for reports of a collision.

Officers on the scene confirmed the woman was struck by a vehicle and police said she was taken to hospital. The nature of her injuries wasn’t known as of 5 p.m.

Investigators said alcohol and speed don’t appear to be factors in the collision.

The collision reconstruction unit could be seen at the intersection at 4:30 p.m.

Global News