Woman taken to hospital after pedestrian-vehicle collision in southwest Calgary

A woman was taken to hospital after being struck by a vehicle in southwest Calgary on Thursday afternoon.

Police were called to the intersection of 37 Street and Bow Trail just after 3:30 p.m. for reports of a collision.

Officers on the scene confirmed the woman was struck by a vehicle and police said she was taken to hospital. The nature of her injuries wasn’t known as of 5 p.m.

Investigators said alcohol and speed don’t appear to be factors in the collision.

The collision reconstruction unit could be seen at the intersection at 4:30 p.m.