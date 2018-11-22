Woman taken to hospital after pedestrian-vehicle collision in southwest Calgary
A woman was taken to hospital after being struck by a vehicle in southwest Calgary on Thursday afternoon.
Police were called to the intersection of 37 Street and Bow Trail just after 3:30 p.m. for reports of a collision.
Officers on the scene confirmed the woman was struck by a vehicle and police said she was taken to hospital. The nature of her injuries wasn’t known as of 5 p.m.
Investigators said alcohol and speed don’t appear to be factors in the collision.
The collision reconstruction unit could be seen at the intersection at 4:30 p.m.
