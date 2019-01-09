Traffic
Pedestrian in life-threatening condition after being hit by vehicle in northwest Calgary

By Online journalist  Global News

Our Global1 helicopter was over the scene of a collision involving a pedestrian in the northwest community of Mount Pleasant Wednesday.

A female pedestrian has been transported to the hospital in serious, life-threatening condition after being struck by a vehicle Wednesday, police said.

The incident occurred in the northwest community of Mount Pleasant in the area of 26 Avenue and 5 Street N.W. at around 7:00 a.m., police said.

Calgary police are investigating after a pedestrian was struck on Jan. 9, 2019.

Tom Reynolds/Global News

Video from the Global1 helicopter showed investigators blocking off the area.

EMS said the collision involved a pickup truck.

Calgary police investigate after a pedestrian was struck on Jan. 9, 2019.

Tom Reynolds/Global News

 

READ MORE: Pedestrian in life-threatening condition after being struck by vehicle in northeast Calgary

 

 

