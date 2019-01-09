Pedestrian in life-threatening condition after being hit by vehicle in northwest Calgary

A female pedestrian has been transported to the hospital in serious, life-threatening condition after being struck by a vehicle Wednesday, police said.

The incident occurred in the northwest community of Mount Pleasant in the area of 26 Avenue and 5 Street N.W. at around 7:00 a.m., police said.

Video from the Global1 helicopter showed investigators blocking off the area.

EMS said the collision involved a pickup truck.

READ MORE: Pedestrian in life-threatening condition after being struck by vehicle in northeast Calgary