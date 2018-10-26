Canada
Pedestrian struck in southeast Calgary community of Dover

A person was taken to the hospital after being struck by a vehicle early Friday morning.

Police are investigating after a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle while walking in the southeast Calgary community of Dover.

Police said the victim was struck shortly after 12 a.m. Friday near the intersection of 36 Street and 30 Avenue S.E.

He was rushed to hospital in life-threatening condition, but police said the man’s condition has been improving.

Police said the driver stayed at the scene and officers are working to determine what led to the crash.

— With files from Global News’ Nathan Taylor

