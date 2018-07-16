2 pedestrians taken to hospital after being struck by vehicle in northeast Calgary
Two people were taken to hospital following a crash in northeast Calgary on Monday afternoon.
Calgary police said they were called to the intersection of Falconridge Drive and Falconridge Boulevard just before 2 p.m.
Investigators said two pedestrians were struck by a vehicle.
One person was suffered possible life-threatening injuries.
The second person was taken to hospital in non-serious condition.
