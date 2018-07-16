Traffic
July 16, 2018 5:31 pm
Updated: July 16, 2018 5:32 pm

2 pedestrians taken to hospital after being struck by vehicle in northeast Calgary

By Crime Reporter  Global News

FILE: Calgary Police Service logo.

Dani Lantela/Global News File
A A

Two people were taken to hospital following a crash in northeast Calgary on Monday afternoon.

Calgary police said they were called to the intersection of Falconridge Drive and Falconridge Boulevard just before 2 p.m.

Investigators said two pedestrians were struck by a vehicle.

One person was suffered possible life-threatening injuries.

The second person was taken to hospital in non-serious condition.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
2 pedestrians struck Calgary
2 people struck Calgary
Calgary Police Service
northeast Calgary pedestrian collision
Pedestrian Collision
Pedestrian collision northeast Calgar
Pedestrians struck Calgary
Pedestrians struck northeast Calgary

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News