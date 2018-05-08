Traffic
May 8, 2018 9:05 pm

Central Alberta collision leaves pedestrian seriously injured

By Radio Anchor/Reporter  iNews880

A 23-year-old woman is in hospital after being struck by a vehicle in Drayton Valley.

A young woman was airlifted to an Edmonton hospital Tuesday afternoon after being struck by a vehicle in a Drayton Valley intersection.

Drayton Valley RCMP responded to the report of a collision involving a pedestrian at around 1 p.m.

The 23-year-old was crossing the road at the intersection of 50 Street and 55 Avenue when she was hit by a vehicle turning left onto 50 Street, RCMP said.

She was taken to a Drayton Valley hospital with severe injuries before STARS transported her to an Edmonton hospital.

Traffic was diverted at the intersection for a short period of time as RCMP began their investigation, which is still at an early stage.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

