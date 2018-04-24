Traffic
April 24, 2018 7:46 pm
Updated: April 24, 2018 7:47 pm

Pedestrian struck by vehicle in north Edmonton

By Online Supervisor  Global News

A woman was sent to hospital after she was struck by a vehicle in the area of 118 Avenue and 97 Street Tuesday, April 24, 2018.

Global News
A A

A female pedestrian was sent to hospital Tuesday afternoon after she was struck by a vehicle in north Edmonton.

The collision happened in the area of 118 Avenue and 97 Street just after 4 p.m.

Police said the woman was taken to hospital, although the extent of her injuries was not known.

It’s not known if the woman was walking in a marked crosswalk.

Police remained on scene past 5 p.m., with officers controlling traffic.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
118 Avenue
Edmonton collision
Edmonton pedestrian hit
Edmonton roads
Edmonton Traffic
North Edmonton collision
North Edmonton traffic
Pedestrian Collision
pedestrian hit
pedestrian hit by vehicle

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News