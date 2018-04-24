Pedestrian struck by vehicle in north Edmonton
A female pedestrian was sent to hospital Tuesday afternoon after she was struck by a vehicle in north Edmonton.
The collision happened in the area of 118 Avenue and 97 Street just after 4 p.m.
Police said the woman was taken to hospital, although the extent of her injuries was not known.
It’s not known if the woman was walking in a marked crosswalk.
Police remained on scene past 5 p.m., with officers controlling traffic.
