Pedestrian struck, killed by vehicle in southeast Calgary

Calgary police are investigating after one pedestrian was killed and another was seriously injured after being struck by a vehicle in the city’s southeast.

Police were called to the area of 97 Avenue and Acadia Drive S.E. just before 11 a.m. Tuesday.

Police said two pedestrians were struck by a vehicle. One person was declared dead at the scene while a second person was taken to Foothills Medical Centre in life-threatening condition.

Police tape could be seen cordoning off the intersection, including a marked crosswalk.

The ages of the people involved have not been released by police.

Officers said the area will be blocked off to traffic for some time as they continue their investigation.