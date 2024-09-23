Menu

Crime

Serious 2-vehicle crash on Edmonton ring road results in significant traffic delays

By Phil Heidenreich Global News
Posted September 23, 2024 10:10 am
1 min read
Police investigate a serious collision on Anthony Henday Drive between Calgary Trail and 111th Street in Edmonton on Sept. 23, 2024. View image in full screen
Police investigate a serious collision on Anthony Henday Drive between Calgary Trail and 111th Street in Edmonton on Sept. 23, 2024. Global News
A crash on Edmonton’s ring road Monday morning resulted in significant delays for commuters and police say investigators believe alcohol may have played a role in the collision.

Early Monday morning, police advised they were investigating a “serious collision” on Anthony Henday Drive between Calgary Trail and 111th Street.

They said the crash happened at about 4:30 a.m. and involved two cars.

Police said westbound lanes of the ring road were closed in the area and that “traffic is being diverted back to 91st Street.”

  • Police investigate a serious collision on Anthony Henday Drive between Calgary Trail and 111th Street in Edmonton on Sept. 23, 2024.

According to police, investigators believe one car was headed the wrong way in the westbound lanes of the ring road when it hit a car going in the right direction.

A 22-year-old man who was driving the car that was headed east in the westbound lanes was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The three people in the car that was hit were all taken to hospital with serious injuries but none are life-threatening.

“Alcohol is believed to be a factor in the collision, and charges are pending against the 22-year-old (driver),” police said in a news release.

Another collision was seen in the area of the ring road overpass at Gateway Boulevard which was also causing traffic backups.

Click to play video: 'Edmonton police chief details changes to curb traffic fatalities'
Edmonton police chief details changes to curb traffic fatalities
