5 bison killed in collision at Elk Island National Park

Send this page to someone via email

Five bison were killed in an overnight collision at Elk Island National Park.

RCMP said officers from Fort Saskatchewan were called to the park east of Edmonton around 4 a.m. Thursday.

Near the entrance to the park they found three bison dead and two others wounded, that later succumbed to their injuries.

RCMP said two pickup trucks were involved in the collision and the drivers stayed on scene to wait for police.

It’s not known if the bison killed were grown adults, calves or a mix.

No other information on what happened or if speed was a factor was released.

Global News has reached out to Parks Canada for more information.

Story continues below advertisement

2:04 Speeding concerns in Elk Island National Park after bison killed in crash

A year ago, officials at the park spoke out about vehicles travelling at excessive speeds through the park, sometimes hitting and killing bison in their wake.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Digital speed signs in the park – there are five total — caught motorists going as fast as 100 kilometres an hour over the speed limit – 144 km/h in a 40 km/h zone.

Between 2020 and 2023, at least six bison were killed by vehicles in the park.

The park took measures to slow down drivers, including installing speed bumps.

The national park is located about 30 kilometres east of Edmonton.