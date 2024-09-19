Menu

Traffic

5 bison killed in collision at Elk Island National Park

By Karen Bartko Global News
Posted September 19, 2024 8:26 pm
1 min read
FILE: A group of Plains Bison stand on the parkway in Elk Island National Park. View image in full screen
FILE: A group of Plains Bison stand on the parkway in Elk Island National Park. Credit: Parks Canada
Five bison were killed in an overnight collision at Elk Island National Park.

RCMP said officers from Fort Saskatchewan were called to the park east of Edmonton around 4 a.m. Thursday.

Near the entrance to the park they found three bison dead and two others wounded, that later succumbed to their injuries.

RCMP said two pickup trucks were involved in the collision and the drivers stayed on scene to wait for police.

It’s not known if the bison killed were grown adults, calves or a mix.

No other information on what happened or if speed was a factor was released.

Global News has reached out to Parks Canada for more information.

Click to play video: 'Speeding concerns in Elk Island National Park after bison killed in crash'
Speeding concerns in Elk Island National Park after bison killed in crash

A year ago, officials at the park spoke out about vehicles travelling at excessive speeds through the park, sometimes hitting and killing bison in their wake.

Digital speed signs in the park – there are five total — caught motorists going as fast as 100 kilometres an hour over the speed limit – 144 km/h in a 40 km/h zone.

Between 2020 and 2023, at least six bison were killed by vehicles in the park.

The park took measures to slow down drivers, including installing speed bumps.

The national park is located about 30 kilometres east of Edmonton.

Click to play video: 'Bison return to land of their ancestors'
Bison return to land of their ancestors
