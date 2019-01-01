Pedestrian struck by car overnight in north Calgary

Calgary police’s traffic unit is investigating after a woman was hit by a car early Tuesday morning.

Police said the collision happened at around 12 a.m. at McKnight Boulevard and Centre Street North.

The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

The road was closed for a few hours while police investigated the scene.

Calgary Transportation tweeted at around 4:43 a.m. that the road had reopened.

UPDATE: There is an incident involving a pedestrian, Mcknight Bv and Centre St N, the road is closed in all directions. #yyctraffic #yycroads pic.twitter.com/yhc654MQ2P — YYC Transportation (@yyctransport) January 1, 2019