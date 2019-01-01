Crime
January 1, 2019 10:49 am

Pedestrian struck by car overnight in north Calgary

By Online journalist  Global News

Calgary police are investigating after a woman was struck by a vehicle overnight on New Year's.

Jill Croteau / Global News
A A

Calgary police’s traffic unit is investigating after a woman was hit by a car early Tuesday morning.

Police said the collision happened at around 12 a.m. at McKnight Boulevard and Centre Street North.

The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

READ MORE: 2 killed in vehicle-pedestrian collision in northwest Calgary

The road was closed for a few hours while police investigated the scene.

Calgary Transportation tweeted at around 4:43 a.m. that the road had reopened.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Calgary
Calgary Police Service
Calgary police traffic unit
Calgary Traffic
Centre Street North
McKnight Boulevard
McKnight Boulevard crash
pedestrian car collision calgary
pedestrian safety calgary
Pedestrian Struck
pedestrian struck calgary
woman hit by car McKnight Boulevard

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News