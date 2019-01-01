Pedestrian struck by car overnight in north Calgary
Calgary police’s traffic unit is investigating after a woman was hit by a car early Tuesday morning.
Police said the collision happened at around 12 a.m. at McKnight Boulevard and Centre Street North.
The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.
The road was closed for a few hours while police investigated the scene.
Calgary Transportation tweeted at around 4:43 a.m. that the road had reopened.
