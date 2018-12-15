Pedestrian in serious condition after being struck by vehicle in northeast Calgary

A pedestrian has been injured after being struck by a vehicle in northeast Calgary on Saturday morning, according to EMS.

The incident happened at around 11:30 a.m. near Sunridge Blvd. and 29 Street N.E., EMS said.

Following the crash, a man was taken to Foothills Medical Centre in serious condition, EMS said.

ALERT: There is an incident involving a pedestrian, Sunridge Bv at 29 St NE. #yyctraffic #yycroads — YYC Transportation (@yyctransport) December 15, 2018

More to come…