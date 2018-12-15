Traffic
December 15, 2018 3:01 pm

Pedestrian in serious condition after being struck by vehicle in northeast Calgary

By Online Journalist  Global News

Emergency room outside of the Foothills Medical Centre in Calgary - Global News

Michael King/Global News
A A

A pedestrian has been injured after being struck by a vehicle in northeast Calgary on Saturday morning, according to EMS.

The incident happened at around 11:30 a.m. near Sunridge Blvd. and 29 Street N.E., EMS said.

Following the crash, a man was taken to Foothills Medical Centre in serious condition, EMS said.

More to come…

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Calgary Crash
Foothills Medical Centre
northeast calgary crash
northeast calgary pedestrian crash
pedestrian vs vehicle calgary crash
pedestrian vs vehicle crash
Sunridge Blvd
Sunridge Blvd crash
yyc crash

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News