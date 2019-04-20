Environment
April 20, 2019 7:32 pm
Updated: April 20, 2019 8:19 pm

Man pulled from Calgary’s Bow River in life-threatening condition

By Online Journalist  Global News

A man was pulled from the Bow River near the Reconciliation Bridge by emergency crews in Calgary on Saturday.

Global News
A A

First responders have found a man in his 40s who entered the Bow River in Calgary on Saturday.

Police said a call about the man came in at 3:30 p.m.

Officers added that crews were on scene near the Reconciliation Bridge.

EMS said crews pulled the man out of the water near Edmonton Trail and Memorial Drive at around 4:15 p.m.

Emergency workers took turns performing CPR, and the man was taken to Foothills Medical Centre in critical, life-threatening condition, EMS said.

A man was pulled from the Bow River by emergency crews in Calgary on Saturday.

Global News

It appeared the man was trying to swim back and forth, the fire department said.

Crews didn’t know why the man was in the river.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Bow River
Bow River rescue
Calgary
Calgary man rescued from river
Calgary river recovery
Calgary River Rescue
Calgary water rescue
man falls into Bow River
man pulled from Bow River
Reconciliation Bridge
River recovery

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.