Man pulled from Calgary’s Bow River in life-threatening condition

First responders have found a man in his 40s who entered the Bow River in Calgary on Saturday.

Police said a call about the man came in at 3:30 p.m.

Officers added that crews were on scene near the Reconciliation Bridge.

EMS said crews pulled the man out of the water near Edmonton Trail and Memorial Drive at around 4:15 p.m.

Emergency workers took turns performing CPR, and the man was taken to Foothills Medical Centre in critical, life-threatening condition, EMS said.

It appeared the man was trying to swim back and forth, the fire department said.

Crews didn’t know why the man was in the river.