Emergency crews rescue 4 people from Bow River in Calgary Saturday

Emergency crews pulled four people from the Bow River near Edworthy Park Saturday morning.

First responders were called to the area around 10:30 a.m., following reports of a raft hitting a bridge.

Calgary police say 4 people were tossed from a raft into the Bow River near Edworthy Park.

The rescued individuals were assessed at the scene.

Members of the Calgary Fire Department managed to retrieve the raft which was lodged against the Edworthy Park pedestrian bridge.