Safety booms being installed on the Bow River’s Harvie Passage 

Starting Saturday, Calgarians will notice safety booms at Harvie Passage on the Bow River. The Alberta provincial government will install the seasonal barriers with the help of the Calgary Fire Department.

The Harvie Passage is still closed to the public after the area was significantly damaged during the 2013 floods.

In the past, the rushing currents were referred to as the “drowning machine,” but repairs are now being done to re-open the water to the public.

The safety booms are meant to restrict boaters from entering the Harvie Passage. The Barriers will be located upstream of the passage near the CP Rail bridge. Boaters are being asked to watch for signs and construction equipment in the area.

The public can also expect wayfinding signage to be installed in the coming weeks.

Once repairs are complete, the Harvie Passage is expected to re-open in the summer of this year.

Repair costs total $8 million and are currently being funded the Federal Disaster Recovery Program.